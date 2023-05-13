License-plate-reading cameras helping Wichita police solve violent crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flock license-place-reading cameras assisted the Wichita Police Department with making an arrest in one of the city’s latest homicides. The arrest of 24-year-old Angel Lara this week followed Wednesday night’s deadly shooting in Planeview. This marks the 11th homicide in Wichita the Flock system helped to solve.

Friday, 12 News spoke with Wichita police about how the network of cameras continues to grow and the asset it’s providing. Through witness descriptions of the suspect vehicle, the Flock system helped police isolate what they were looking for and subsequently find and arrest Lara.

Since rolling out the Flock Safety system in 2020, the license-plate-reading cameras have become an important tool for Wichita police in locating vehicles in a multitude of casas as officers are on patrol.

“They can isolate an area around them, so if they get an alert, they know what direction that camera is facing and they know if it’s a stolen car, missing person, Amber Alert, Silver Alert, (or) somebody with warrants,” WPD Sgt. Brian Safris explained.

The Flock cameras are also becoming more common sights in other mid-sized and smaller cities and towns. That expansion beyond the city of Wichita, Safris said, allows law enforcement to cast a wider net when using the system to solve a crime.

Sgt. Safris said Wichita’s police department has agreements with other departments concerning guidelines for how the data can be accessed. WPD monitors the use of its system. Photos taken by Flock cameras are only maintained for 30 days.

Safris said the partnership WPD has with Flock also allows the department to suggest improvements to the system.

The Rose Hill Police Department started using Flock cameras last month. Friday, the department said the cameras helped U.S. Marshals locate a Georgia murder suspect in Kansas.

