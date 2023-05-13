Kansas State University holds graduation ceremonies for Class of 2023

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State University held its graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2023 today in Manhattan. Ceremonies kicked off in Bramlege with the College of Arts and Sciences and concluded the day with the College of Engineering.

Jaymi Vanderlinden received her bachelor’s in social science and she’ll continue graduate school at K-State for community development. She said the connection with the professors is very special.

“I really cherish the amount of time and effort the professors put in they really connected on a personal level. I have 3 daughters and I had 2 of them during school and they really worked with me and just really like checked in and just the care that K-State puts towards their students,” said Vanderlinden, KSU graduate.

Veronica Botto studied life sciences as she plans to go to Optometry school in the fall. Botto said these last 4 years were the best years of her life.

“I spent 4 years here and it’s the best 4 years of my life I met my best friend here we lived together freshman year and then she supported me going through school, my parents supported me going through school so we honestly just had the best time here at K-State,” said Botto, KSU graduate.

Jace Friesen studied communications and plans to stick around and help with recruitment for the football team. He said the meaning of family is what the wildcat life is all about.

“Kind of having a little different perspective as an athlete when they really say family, K-State really does mean family, to being able to walk around campus, be around everybody I think that’s the best way to put it is just completely accepted when you come on campus so definitely family,” said Friesen, KSU graduate.

The graduates all joined in singing the alma mater at the end of every ceremony.

