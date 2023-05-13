K-State alumnus invests in naming deanship of College of Agriculture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University alumnus announced an investment to name the deanship of the College of Agriculture.

K-State said Eldon Gideon, of Topeka, has given a gift to name the deanship in the Kansas State University College of Agriculture, which will be the fourth named deanship at K-State.

Dean of the College of Agriculture and Director of K-State Research and Extension Ernie Minton shared a comment about Gideon’s investment.

“We are deeply appreciative of Mr. Eldon Gideon’s gift and his thoughtfulness in supporting this deanship,” said Minton. “This is an exciting time at the College of Agriculture. We are embarking on an innovative infrastructure program that is at the forefront of K-State’s mission to remain among the nation’s premier next-generation land-grant universities.”

Minton added Gideon’s gift will support their mission.

“Mr. Gideon’s impactful philanthropic gift will support our mission by enabling the college to reward and retain the world-class faculty that deliver our teaching, research and extension missions,” Minton said.

Gideon graduated from K-State in 1957 with degrees in animal sciences and industry and agronomy. He farmed corn, wheat and soybeans and raised registered Hereford beef cattle on his farm outside of Topeka.

Gideon shared a comment about his gift to the K-State College of Agriculture.

”By naming the dean’s position, I believe this is a great opportunity in aiding and supporting the university in research and experimental work conducted by outstanding faculty and staff,” Gideon said. “Being the breadbasket of the U.S., it’s vital that K-State advances the production of food and fiber for the ever-growing population for generations to come.”

