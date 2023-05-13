Hoy! Hoy! Mighty Troy! Topeka High celebrates Class of ‘23

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High Trojans started a day of pomp and circumstance at Stormont Vail Events Center.

Members of the Class of ‘23 marched into Landon Arena just after 9 a.m. Saturday to the cheers of family and friends.

More than 405 students make up the class. The graduating seniors say they are grateful for the support and encouragement of teachers, and the opportunities they found at THS. They’re also grateful for the school’s many traditions, which they say they’ll cherish.

Choize Hysten, who’ll go on to run track in college, said her favorite tradition was the running of the halls. While she is sad to leave her friends, she shared a message to wish them well.

“Never give up and persevere,” she said. “Whenever things get overwhelming, take a breather, pause and look back at how far you actually came so you can keep going.”

Adisyn Caryl, senior class president and co-valedictorian, plans to attend the University of Illinois, where she’ll play softball with her sister. She admits to feeling nervous for what’s next, but is excited for herself and her friends.

“Go do you out there and have fun because life is too short so you just want to do things that you want to do,” she said.

Maya Welcher, an AVID scholar, also wished her friends well.

“Don’t be afraid to do anything and be determined and shoot for the stars,” she said.

School principal Rebecca Morrisey lauded the students’ academic achievements. Combined, class members earned more than $8 million in scholarships.

Matthew Hubka, one THS’ two National Merit Finalists, will study engineering in college. He feels THS has prepared him well.

“I think it’s really special how much a lot of people care here and that there are so many activities to be involved in,” he said. “We had senior recognition night and I think everyone stood up for some award.”

In addition to Caryl, other co-valedictorians were Alexis Brosa, Kushal Mamillapalli, and Thomas schmidt. Keira Trupp was named outstanding senior.

Topeka Public Schools other two major high schools - Highland Park and Topeka West - planned commencement ceremonies later Saturday.

