Highland Park celebrates in scarlet and green for the graduating class of 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highland Park High School celebrated their graduating class of 2023 at the Stormont Vail Events Center Saturday, May 13.

The event began with Jack Williams playing the bagpipes for the Staff Processional before “Pomp and Circumstance” welcomed the 215 students graduating.

The Highland Park High School Scot Singers choir performed the singing of the Star Spangled Banner and “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.”

Some students were excited for the future while others were not ready to become adults yet. “I’m very excited,” Alize Davis, graduating HPHS senior, said. “I’m looking forward to growing more as a person and learning more about myself, the world and other people.”

“It’s going to be weird not going to school anymore,” Jaqueline Alvarado added. “We have to be adults now and go to work and everything. We’re kind of not excited about that but it’s okay.”

The ceremony ended with the Highland Park band playing their school song.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.