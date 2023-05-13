Emporia State searches for a new baseball head coach

Emporia State searches for a new baseball head coach
Emporia State searches for a new baseball head coach(ESU Athletics)
By Katie Maher
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University announced on Friday that Seth Wheeler will not return as the Hornets’ baseball coach, and a national search to find the next program leader will begin immediately.

Wheeler was 97-116 in his five seasons at the helm of the program, which began after three seasons spent as the Hornets’ pitching coach.

”Emporia State Baseball has a rich tradition including the 1978 national championship and the 2009 national runner-up. Knowing our foundation while evaluating our program today, making a change in leadership with our baseball program was not an easy decision,” said athletic director David Spafford. “I would like to thank Coach Wheeler for his service to Emporia State University and Hornet Athletics”.

