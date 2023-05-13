Emporia PD investigate alleged arrest of middle school staffer at school dance

By Lane Gillespie
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Police Department has confirmed to 13 NEWS that they have launched an investigation to find out if an Emporia Middle School staff member was arrested Friday, May 12.

According to KVOE Radio and the Emporia Gazette, the alleged arrest was made after the staffer allegedly touched female students inappropriately during a school dance.

There has been no confirmed arrest at this time. A spokesperson with the Emporia Police Dept. says they will release more information as it becomes available.

13 NEWS reached out to Emporia Public Schools for more information.

