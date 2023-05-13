41 K-State students inducted into honor society

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 41 Kansas State University students were inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society.

K-State said Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest and most prestigious academic honor society with more than 500,000 members. Since its founding at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va., in 1776, the society has fostered and recognized excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. Its gold key is widely recognized as a symbol of academic distinction.

The K-State chapter began in 1974. Many U.S. presidents and Supreme Court justices belong to this honorary society recognizing high achievement across the liberal arts, humanities, languages, social sciences, and natural sciences.

K-State said the following students are new members of K-State’s Phi Beta Kappa chapter:

Lucas Cook, senior in English, Abilene; Kylie Litavniks, senior in finance, Andover; Elena Stoll, senior in modern languages, Burdett; Katherine Sleichter, senior in political science, Clay Center; Nathan York, senior in computer science, Derby; Katie Painter, master’s student in English, Frontenac; Brett Scholes, senior in modern languages, Hutchinson; Ana Vasquez, junior in theatre, Kansas City; Bryn Reed, senior in English, Leavenworth; and Hamilton Brown, senior in philosophy, Leawood.

From Manhattan: Louie Cabrera, senior in microbiology; Elizabeth Chapman, senior in political science; Naomi Galindo, master’s student in modern languages; Susanna Jones, senior in anthropology; and Leah Mills, senior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology.

From Olathe: Theresa Burg, senior in kinesiology; Ashley Elliott, senior in history; Emily Pine, senior in mechanical engineering; and Taya Semon, senior in modern languages.

From Overland Park: Gwyneth Davidson, junior in mass communications; Sylvia Fritz, senior in biology; Jason Garlett, senior in social studies education; Katherine Lewis, first-year veterinary medicine student; Anabel Myers, senior in psychology; Macy Steinlage, senior in political science; and Alexis Webb, senior in biology.

Lidia Ragland, senior in kinesiology, Prairie Village; Leah Hennes, senior in English, and Rebecca Hough, senior in psychology, both from Salina.

From Shawnee: Kyla Barry, senior in English; Amelia Mullin, senior in architectural engineering; Dayton Raines, senior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation, and environmental biology; and Ellienne Warnes, senior in biology.

Evan Hancock, senior in psychology, Westmoreland; and Grace Bally, senior in biology, and Dominic Castelli, senior in microbiology, both from Wichita.

From out of state: Jeremy Kamman, senior in physics, Antioch, Illinois; Lydia Johnson, senior in professional strategic selling, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Madhavi Madrid, senior in biology, Kansas City, Missouri; Josephine Medill, senior in history, Roca, Nebraska; and Madison Franklin, senior in anthropology, McKinney, Texas.

