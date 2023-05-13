2023 KSHSAA State Tennis results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023 KSHSAA boys State Tennis Championships have wrapped, and some local teams won big on Saturday.

Starting in 5A in Arkansas City, Topeka West took home 1st place in the 5A team category for the first time in program history.

Leading the way for the Chargers were the Cusick twins. Ian and Miles Cusick took down Arkansas City’s Dawson and Oakley O’Donnell to take home the doubles crown.

Also placing in 5A from Topeka West were Caden McGee and Caleb Weybrew, earning 9th at doubles.

Carter Cool placed 7th in singles, and James Maag earned 11th.

In 6A at Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka, Washburn Rural’s Kiefer VonLintel and Dylan Willingham placed 12th at doubles, and Mason Casebeer placed 9th at singles.

In the team category, the Junior Blues placed 7th out of 22. Manhattan earned a 14th place team finish, and Junction City placed 20th.

In the 4A bracket in Pratt, Hayden duo Gus Glotzbach and Joseph Luke took home 5th place.

In 3-2-1A in Wichita, Marysville’s Simeon Wassom and Blake Spicer earned a 9th place finish at doubles.

