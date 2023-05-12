Washburn women’s tennis keeps dancing

ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Head coach Kirby Ronning 13 Sports he preached that it wasn’t how the program started, it’s how they finish and they’re not done yet.

Day 2 and the big moments continue!@IchabodTennis scores the upset over Azusa Pacific! pic.twitter.com/30jhgBCnS9 — NCAA Tennis (@NCAATennis) May 12, 2023

The No. 12 ‘Bods upset No. 5 seed Azusa Pacific 4-3 and now will move on to the National Quarterfinals for the first time ever.

Feeling 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄‼️



ICHABODS TAKE DOWN AZUSA PACIFIC 4-3 AND WILL PLAY IN THE NATIONAL QUARTERFINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! #GoBods pic.twitter.com/mzAuNlDFtV — Washburn Tennis (@IchabodTennis) May 12, 2023

