Washburn women’s tennis keeps dancing

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, FL. (WIBW) - Head coach Kirby Ronning 13 Sports he preached that it wasn’t how the program started, it’s how they finish and they’re not done yet.

The No. 12 ‘Bods upset No. 5 seed Azusa Pacific 4-3 and now will move on to the National Quarterfinals for the first time ever.

