Washburn women’s basketball picks up recruit from Emporia

Emporia's Rebecca Snyder signing to play at Washburn
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lora Westling and company are adding to their roster.

According to KVOE Radio sports reporter Dylan Sherwood, Rebecca Snyder has committed to play at Washburn.

Snyder was selected to Sports in Kansas’ First Team in Class 5A. Snyder will play in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game next month in Salina.

The senior averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game this season and was named All-Centennial League First Team.

