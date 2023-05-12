Washburn women’s basketball picks up recruit from Emporia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lora Westling and company are adding to their roster.

According to KVOE Radio sports reporter Dylan Sherwood, Rebecca Snyder has committed to play at Washburn.

The news I’ve been waiting for. @EHSLadySpartans’ @Rebecca34123225 is heading to Topeka to play at @wusports.



Snyder will play in the @KBCA_Tweets All-Star Game next month in Salina. #KSPreps pic.twitter.com/N1O1WaDYnf — Dylan Sherwood (@DSherwoodSJ) May 12, 2023

Snyder was selected to Sports in Kansas’ First Team in Class 5A. Snyder will play in the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game next month in Salina.

The senior averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game this season and was named All-Centennial League First Team.

