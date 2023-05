TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girls soccer hosted Seaman for Senior Night on Thursday to cap off the regular season with a 0-0 draw.

It was a defensive battle all the way through, going scoreless for 80 minutes and two 10-minute overtimes.

Both squads will now look ahead to the postseason starting up next week.

