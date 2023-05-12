Two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to hospital in Geary County

A two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to the hospital in Geary County.
A two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to the hospital in Geary County.(Submitted)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash sends a Texas man to the hospital for observation in Geary County.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 11, on I-70 at mile marker 315 in Geary County.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Jacobs of Ft. Stockton, Texas, was traveling eastbound in his Kia SUV when Steven McQueen Jr. of Plattsburg, Mo., driving a Nissan cargo van, struck him from the rear. Officials said the Kia spun out, stopped off the roadway, and partially down an embankment.

Officials said Jacobs was then transported to a local hospital for observation. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Storms possible after 6PM
Friday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening storms
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate
Kemble, Newton
Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs

Latest News

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Flags to be lowered to honor those who keep the peace
The Big Biscuit is rolling out new Spring menu items to delight guests.
The Big Biscuit introduces new Spring menu items
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
$39K BMW stolen from Manhattan rent-a-car found totaled
City of Topeka is closing the westbound lane of 17th St. near Washburn.
City of Topeka closes lane of 17th St. west of Washburn