Two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to hospital in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle crash sends a Texas man to the hospital for observation in Geary County.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 11, on I-70 at mile marker 315 in Geary County.

The Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Jacobs of Ft. Stockton, Texas, was traveling eastbound in his Kia SUV when Steven McQueen Jr. of Plattsburg, Mo., driving a Nissan cargo van, struck him from the rear. Officials said the Kia spun out, stopped off the roadway, and partially down an embankment.

Officials said Jacobs was then transported to a local hospital for observation. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.