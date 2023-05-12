Tater Max hopes to sniff out new home as Helping Hands continues zero-dollar dog adoptions

Helping Hands had only three open dog kennels Friday afternoon.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tater Max wagged his tail when he saw a new human friend, and gazed intently at the screen when he saw himself on camera.

The approximately one-year-old male mixed breed accompanied Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society to Eye on NE Kansas.

Tater Max and all the other dogs at HHHS remain free to adopt as the shelter continues to see an influx of canine friends. They also will not charge any reclaiming fees for lost pets within three days of them arriving at the shelter. Emi said they had only three open kennels Friday afternoon.

HHHS is about to kick off another fundraiser to support the care of all those animals. The 3rd annual Warm Paws, Warm Hearts Art Auction is taking submissions through May 17. Bidding begins May 20. You can preview submissions and be able to submit bids at this link.

