Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus to receive new hospital beds

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Foundation has purchased new beds for the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus.

Stormont Vail Health announced three new hospital beds have been purchased for the Stormont Vail Flint Hills Campus, which will help strengthen the quality of care patients can expect to receive at Flint Hills.

The contribution of the new beds was made possible by the Stormont Vail Foundation, thanks to the support and generosity of donors. It allows the system’s mission of improving the health of the community. The Flint Hills Birthplace will receive two new hospital beds while the Flint Hills Radiology Department for ultrasound will receive one new hospital bed.

Stormont Vail Health said the introduction of the new beds will enhance the experience for Flint Hills patients to feel more comfortable and will make it easier on team members to offer the best care.

Regional Director of Operations and Administrator at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Tim Bergeron shared a comment about the addition of the new hospital beds.

“On behalf of the entire team here at the Flint Hills Campus, thank you to the donors and Foundation for helping us with this need,” said Bergeron. “We are anxious to put these resources to use for the patients that we are honored to serve in and around our community.”

The two beds in the Flint Hills Birthplace will replace outdated beds that have been at the hospital since it was built in 1997. The ultrasound bed is also replacing an outdated bed.

The new beds will now feature increased patient and technologist comfort, is easier for the patient to get in and out of, and will also allow the technologist a simplified process to position patients in achieving images correctly and efficiently. Most importantly, it provides versatility in uses and positions that the current bed has been in need of.

Stormont Vail Health said the investment at the Flint Hills Campus is more than $38,000 and is one of many projects happening at the facility. This is part of Stormont Vail’s commitment to Junction City and surrounding areas to ensure communities have access to quality care close to home.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.