State Library of Kansas Lead Readers’ Advisor receives prestigious award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Maggie Witte, Lead Readers’ Advisor and Outreach Librarian for the Talking Books Division of the State Library of Kansas, was named a finalist for the Julie Klauber award.

State Library of Kansas announced the selected recipients of this year’s award will be honored during a ceremony held on Monday, July 17 in Nashville, TN, as part of the 2023 KLAS Users’ Conference.

A co-worker of the late Klauber, in a message to a KLAS users list, said “Julie was a librarian, but more she was the truest advocate for access to library programs, services and materials for all, particularly people with disabilities.” It is in that spirit that Witte was nominated for this award by her division director Michael Lang. “With her programs, she creates a community of patrons across Kansas, who share many commonalities, but due to distance may never had met if not for Maggie,” Lang said. “She continues to advocate for and raise awareness of the accessibility needs of print disabled through activities like the StoryWalk, braille kit, and presentations at professional conferences.”

Lang said Witte works hard to find solutions that fit the needs of Talking Books patrons.

State Library of Kansas said Kansas Talking Books service is a division of the State Library of Kansas and is funded in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information about the Talking Books Service, go to kslib.info/talking or call 800-362-0699.

For more information about the award or to read the nomination submissions for Witte, click HERE.

