Shawnee Co. Commissioner talks district boundaries, park improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners gave final approval to new boundaries for their districts.

Dist. 2 commissioner Kevin Cook appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the process, as well as the next steps for Gage Park now that the Gage Park Improvement Authority is established.

Cook said the redistricting process happens every three years after the census. It’s meant to ensure as even a population as possible among the three commission districts, and factors both City of Topeka and out-of-city residents. This year’s map needed only a minor adjustments, with only five precincts moving to new districts.

Cook said the county also is following what happens with the Gage Park planning process. Last fall, voters approved a .2 percent sales tax to benefit the park, including the Topeka Zoo, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and Parks and Recreation. Watch the interview to hear Cook’s thoughts.

