Shawnee Co. Commissioner talks district boundaries, park improvements

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to update a few issues.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. commissioners gave final approval to new boundaries for their districts.

Dist. 2 commissioner Kevin Cook appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the process, as well as the next steps for Gage Park now that the Gage Park Improvement Authority is established.

Cook said the redistricting process happens every three years after the census. It’s meant to ensure as even a population as possible among the three commission districts, and factors both City of Topeka and out-of-city residents. This year’s map needed only a minor adjustments, with only five precincts moving to new districts.

Cook said the county also is following what happens with the Gage Park planning process. Last fall, voters approved a .2 percent sales tax to benefit the park, including the Topeka Zoo, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and Parks and Recreation. Watch the interview to hear Cook’s thoughts.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Storms possible after 6PM
Friday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening storms
Kemble, Newton
Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs
Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate

Latest News

Live at Five
Michael Bell
Program planned to commemorate Brown vs. Board anniversary
Michael Bell
Program planned to commemorate Brown vs. Board anniversary
A motorcycle versus car crash in Riley County has shut down an intersection.
Motorcycle vs. car crash in Riley County shuts down intersection