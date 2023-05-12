Senator Moran backs legislation to invest in rural communities

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), along with Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and...
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), along with Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), back legislation to invest in rural communities.(Sen. Jerry Moran's Office)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 12, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), along with Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), back legislation to invest in rural communities.

Senator Moran announced the Rural Jobs Act builds on the success of the New Market Tax Credit (NMTC) by bringing dollars in private investment to rural communities in the U.S.

Senator Moran shared a comment about the Rural Jobs Act.

“The New Market Tax Credit has produced meaningful results for underserved areas, resulting in thousands of jobs created and generating new investments,” said Senator Moran. “It’s time the credit is put to work for rural Americans. Rural Job Zones will cover the vast majority of rural states like Kansas, giving thousands of small towns the same opportunities as larger cities.”

Senator Moran said The programs’ projects have spurred more than $42 billion in private investment and generated more than one million jobs since 2000, but less than one in four NMTC jobs have been created in rural communities.

Senator Moran said the Rural Jobs Act would designate $500 million in NMTC investments for “Rural Job Zones.” These zones are low-income communities that have a population smaller than 50,000 inhabitants and are not adjacent to an urban area. Under the new definition, Rural Job Zones would be established in 342 out of the 435 congressional districts across the country.

The bill would also require that at least 25 percent of this new investment activity be devoted to counties with persistently-high rates of poverty and migration. There are approximately 400 counties in the U.S. facing persistent poverty.

For more information on the legislation, click HERE.

