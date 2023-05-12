Riley County Health Department host its Bug-A-Palooza

Visitors got a passport stamp for visiting different tables and earned a prize for stopping at all the booths.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Health Department wants to keep the creepy-crawley-bitey-stingy-rashy elements of the great outdoors from ruining people’s summer.

The Department held its Bug-A-Palooza to help the community learn how to protect themself and their family from insect bites, snakes, poison ivy, and severe weather while having fun. The event is to promote vector-borne disease prevention, outdoor safety, animal safety, severe weather preparedness, and more. Kids and adults of all ages learned safety tips. They enjoyed activities such as a plastic “fishing pond,” live non-venomous snake display, seed giveaway, sensory bin & bug search, Life Cycle of the Butterfly activity, children’s book giveaway, maggot painting, and much more. There were 18 partners in this event.

”Pretty much have every department from the health department so we have Raising Riley, Maternal and Child Health, Public Health Emergency Preparedness, we have entomology. So we’re really hoping to educate the community about how to prevent bug bites and have a safe and healthy summer,” said Skylar German, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for the Riley County Health Department.

Visitors got a passport stamp for visiting different tables and earned a prize for stopping at all the booths.

