Program planned to commemorate Brown vs. Board anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - May 17 marks the 69th anniversary of the landmark Brown vs. Board U.S. Supreme Court decision de-segregating public schools.

An event planned for Saturday, May 13 will commemorate the ruling and Topeka’s key role in it.

Tennessee Town NIA President Michael Bell organized the program. He spoke with Eye on NE Kansas about about the plans.

Bell says it is an important day to remember because of its impact on education and the overall civil rights movement. He said he is proud of Topeka’s role in the case, and the ordinary citizens who were motived to act to right a wrong simply because it was the right thing to do.

The program is called “Brown v. Board: The Voices Carry.” It takes place at noon Saturday, May 13 at the Buchanan Center, SW 12th and Buchanan. The former school was one of Topeka’s four segregated grade schools leading up to the ruling.

The program will feature remarks from KU professor Dr. John Edgar Tidwell, and Victoria Lawton Benson, who was among the child plaintiffs in the Topeka case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.