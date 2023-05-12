Motorcycle vs. car crash in Riley County shuts down intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle versus car crash in Riley County has shut down an intersection.

Riley County Police Department shared on their Facebook page officers are investigating a significant crash involving a motorcycle and car near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and W. 92nd Ave, just south of four-mile corner.

Riley County Police Department urge drivers to use an alternate route as there will be road blockage northbound and southbound.

