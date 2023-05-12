Mother, daughter graduating college together with 4.0 GPAs

A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake...
A daughter and mother will be earning their college degree together from Our Lady of the Lake University in Texas.(Our Lady of the Lake University)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A mother-daughter duo will be earning their college degrees together.

Alissa Meyer, 50, and her daughter, Elizabeth Meyer, 25, are graduating from Our Lady of the Lake University with master’s degrees in social work and matching 4.0 GPAs.

“It’s an amazing feeling for me,” Alissa Meyer said. “Not a lot of people can say they graduated with their child or children.”

The school said this marks the fifth time a mother and daughter are earning their degrees together and the third time graduating together.

“She’s my best friend,” daughter Elizabeth Meyer said. “All our classmates call her ‘mom.’”

The Meyers work at Walgreens as pharmacy technicians and live on campus together. They have also both previously earned bachelor’s degrees in social work from Mary Hardin-Baylor and three associate degrees from Central Texas College.

The mother and daughter said they plan to take a year break after spring commencement before returning to pursue a Ph.D.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina
Mission Valley baseball swiping away records
Mission Valley baseball swiping away records
High School girls soccer
Washburn Rural and Seaman soccer tie on Junior Blues’ senior night
Cotton O'Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is hosting a sports physical clinic on May 13.
Sports physicals valuable tool to keep young athletes in the game