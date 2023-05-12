Midland Care Celebration Walk aims to honor lost loved ones

Midland Care Celebration Walk aims to honor loved ones who have been lost.
Midland Care Celebration Walk aims to honor loved ones who have been lost.(Midland Care)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care Celebration Walk aims to honor loved ones who have been lost.

Midland Care said the Celebration Walk begins at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at 200 SW Frazier Circle in Topeka, Kan. The event is known for the luminaries that are lit at dusk across Midland Care’s 22-acre campus and the live monarch butterfly release. Additional activities include live music, food trucks, a children’s area, a presentation of the Community Connection Award, and a reading of the names. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

All funds raised at the Celebration Walk support Midland Care’s promise to provide hospice services, regardless of ability to pay.

Click HERE to find more information on the Celebration Walk schedule of events and parking information.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Storms possible after 6PM
Friday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening storms
Kemble, Newton
Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs
Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate

Latest News

$39K BMW stolen from Manhattan rent-a-car found totaled
$39K BMW stolen from Manhattan rent-a-car found totaled
FILE
Keystone Pipeline owner announces ‘in-creek recovery completion’
Several Kansas State University students received Kirmser awards for excellence in...
K-State students receive awards for excellence in undergraduate research
U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), along with Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mark Warner (D-Va.) and...
Senator Moran backs legislation to invest in rural communities