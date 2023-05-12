Midland Care Celebration Walk aims to honor lost loved ones

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Midland Care Celebration Walk aims to honor loved ones who have been lost.

Midland Care said the Celebration Walk begins at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at 200 SW Frazier Circle in Topeka, Kan. The event is known for the luminaries that are lit at dusk across Midland Care’s 22-acre campus and the live monarch butterfly release. Additional activities include live music, food trucks, a children’s area, a presentation of the Community Connection Award, and a reading of the names. The event is free of charge and open to the public.

All funds raised at the Celebration Walk support Midland Care’s promise to provide hospice services, regardless of ability to pay.

Click HERE to find more information on the Celebration Walk schedule of events and parking information.

