May is Building Safety Month in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Held each year for the past 43 years, Building Safety Month is an international campaign to raise awareness about building safety.

This campaign reinforces the need for the adoption of modern, regularly updated building codes, and it helps individuals, families, and businesses to understand what it takes to create safe and sustainable structures. Developed by the International Code Council, this year’s theme is “Building Safety Starts with You.”

The campaign consists of weekly themes that focus on energy conservation, the importance of training and professional development for building safety professionals, protecting our water supply, and disaster preparedness. The risk reduction team wants people to know they are available for more than just rule enforcement.

”The number one thing that I think they can learn is we’re not here to just regulate, were not here to just enforce rules, our office, risk reduction in the Manhattan Fire Department, we’re here to help them solve problems. The best part about being a building official is I get to work with homeowners, contractors, and business owners to solve the problems that might arise during construction,” said Darren Emery, building official for Manhattan Fire Department.

Having recognized that growth and strength depend on the safety and economic value of the homes, buildings, and infrastructure that serve citizens, the City of Manhattan is committed to the adoption and enforcement of modern building codes. Manhattan first adopted an ordinance regulating building construction in 1908, and since 1967, the City generally has updated its construction codes every three years.

As Manhattan continues to develop and expand geographically, the adoption of up-to-date building codes and dedicated enforcement is critical to ensuring that the community grows in a sustainable and safe manner. During Building Safety Month, the city recognizes that the preservation of life and property in the community is best achieved through consistent enforcement, continued training, public education, and working together with contractors and design professionals at the local level.

For more information about Building Safety Month visit its website.

For building questions, visit Risk Reduction, a division of the Manhattan Fire Department, at 2000 Denison Ave., call (785) 587-4506, or visit this page.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.