Masonwells Day Spa held ribbon cutting ceremony

Masonwells Day Spa is located at 419 Holiday Dr. and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7...
Masonwells Day Spa is located at 419 Holiday Dr. and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Masonwells Day Spa held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

The spa is the first and only secluded luxury day spa in the Flint Hills region emphasizing holistic wellness. Day Spa offers lots of services such as facials, massages, nails, and much more. Owner Casey Ebert said having this for the community is a great way to relax and step away from the world.

”It’s really important for us to bring this to our community, we are excited to be very unique to our community. This isn’t just a hair salon that also offers spa services, we are one of a kind luxury day spa so we want you to come and enjoy the day with us,” said Ebert.

Masonwells Day Spa is located at 419 Holiday Dr. and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka

Latest News

Washburn Tech held its Spring Commencement Thursday night.
WU Tech celebrates graduates at Spring Commencement
Visitors got a passport stamp for visiting different tables and earned a prize for stopping at...
Riley County Health Department host its Bug-A-Palooza
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Topeka business owners got a chance to learn more about working with the city Thursday.
City of Topeka, GTP help local businesses engage in city business through lunch workshop