Masonwells Day Spa held ribbon cutting ceremony

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Masonwells Day Spa held its ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Manhattan.

The spa is the first and only secluded luxury day spa in the Flint Hills region emphasizing holistic wellness. Day Spa offers lots of services such as facials, massages, nails, and much more. Owner Casey Ebert said having this for the community is a great way to relax and step away from the world.

”It’s really important for us to bring this to our community, we are excited to be very unique to our community. This isn’t just a hair salon that also offers spa services, we are one of a kind luxury day spa so we want you to come and enjoy the day with us,” said Ebert.

Masonwells Day Spa is located at 419 Holiday Dr. and is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

