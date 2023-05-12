Manhattan Parks and Rec notice vandalism at Anneberg Park over recent weeks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan Parks and Rec have noticed multiple things that have been vandalized in the past few weeks at Anneberg Park.

Riley County Police Department was called to the park on April 24 after Manhattan Parks and Rec staff found the shed, baseball scoreboard, and several sandbags damaged causing around $3,000 worth of damage. On April 15, RCPD also filed a report at Anneberg after a women’s bathroom was vandalized and damaged causing around $600 worth of damage along with an incident last year with the soccer fields. Officers said they don’t know why this would happen to affect the quality of life in the community.

”Over last couple weeks, we’ve had a few vandalism incidents here at Anneburg Park that have quite frankly affected the quality of life for the people that come here to play soccer or play baseball or softball. These fields serve adults, children, school programs, city programs, it affects quite a large chunk of our community and we’re really proud of our facility, and it’s a shame when we see things like this happen out here,” said Lt. Dan Bortnick, RCPD.

Bortnick said if anyone knows information about these cases to contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

