Local educators receive cruise vacations from Azura Credit Union

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local educators received cruise vacations from Azura Credit Union in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.

Azura Credit Union said a school nurse, paras, resource officer, office staff, special education professional, and several teachers received the cruise vacations. Officials said the cruise vacations include a 5 day, 4 night cruise to their choice of Mexico, the Bahamas, or the Western Caribbean, plus $200 to each selected winner. The schools selected to participate in the “Cruise Certificate for Two” include Whitson Elementary, Indian Hills Elementary, McEachron Elementary, Tecumseh South Elementary, and Logan Elementary.

The winner of the cruise vacations include:

Azura Credit Union said schools were selected through a public nomination process on social media paired with a drawing. There were over 1,100 school nominations accepted. Selected schools provided the opportunity for staff to complete their entries the first week of May with 475 entries received from the school employees.

Azura Credit Union dates back to 1939, when a group of educators formed the credit union in the typing room at Topeka High School.

In the Kansas City region, schools with surprised educators include Sunflower Elementary, Wyandotte High School, Fairview Elementary, Frontier Trail Middle School, and Highlands Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.