Keystone Pipeline owner announces ‘in-creek recovery completion’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone Pipeline, announced the company has completed its in-creek recovery after approximately 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a Washington Co. creek in Dec. 2022.
TC Energy says it has finished the in-creek recovery of the discharged oil that affected Mill Creek.
In its announcement, TC Energy also says it will continue progressing with restoration activities along the creek shoreline and continuously monitor the environment. According to the statement, the company expects to be on-site until the third quarter of 2023 to continue monitoring the environment, which is subject to change due to timing.
TC Energy closes off its announcement by saying in support of its commitment to the project, TC Energy has participated in a technical briefing this past week by the American Petroleum Institute to discuss pipeline safety with technical leadership agencies from over 80 companies.
Below is the previous 13 NEWS coverage over the Keystone Pipeline spill into Mill Creek since Dec. 2022.
New third-party report cites bending stress at weld for Kansas pipeline rupture
Bending stress during construction and over time led to cracking at a weld and, ultimately, a rupture that send thousands of barrels of oil into a Washington Co. creek.
More than 95% of Keystone oil recovered from Mill Creek
More than 95% of oil has been recovered from Mill Creek following the Keystone Pipeline spill as cleanup efforts continue.
EPA reports nearly 75 percent progress on Washington Co. oil cleanup
Federal regulators report quite the progress cleaning up the Mill Creek oil spill.
Testing shows decreased contaminants in Mill Creek following Keystone spill
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Wednesday announced results from the recent water testing on Mill Creek show a decrease in the concentration of contaminants. Additionally, a downward trend in contaminants on the Little Blue River was discovered.
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after an oil leak was detected in a creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
