Keystone Pipeline owner announces ‘in-creek recovery completion’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy, the owner of the Keystone Pipeline, announced the company has completed its in-creek recovery after approximately 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a Washington Co. creek in Dec. 2022.

TC Energy says it has finished the in-creek recovery of the discharged oil that affected Mill Creek.

In its announcement, TC Energy also says it will continue progressing with restoration activities along the creek shoreline and continuously monitor the environment. According to the statement, the company expects to be on-site until the third quarter of 2023 to continue monitoring the environment, which is subject to change due to timing.

TC Energy closes off its announcement by saying in support of its commitment to the project, TC Energy has participated in a technical briefing this past week by the American Petroleum Institute to discuss pipeline safety with technical leadership agencies from over 80 companies.

Below is the previous 13 NEWS coverage over the Keystone Pipeline spill into Mill Creek since Dec. 2022.

