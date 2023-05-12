Kansas softball picks up first Big 12 Tournament win in over a decade

Kansas CF Shayna Espy celebrating the win over No. 8 Oklahoma State in Round 1 of the Big 12 Championships(Kansas Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. (WIBW) - The turnaround for this Jayhawks program is slowly coming together.

Kansas led 3-1 over No. 8 Oklahoma State before weather in the area postponed the game until Friday morning.

But, Kansas completed the comeback and won their first conference tournament game since 2007.

OSU led 6-4 in the seventh until Sara Roszak singled up the middle to score Ashlynn Anderson to make it 6-5. Savanna DesRochers then grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Lyric Moore to tie the game.

Shayna Espy didn’t want it to end, she singled to left to make it a 7-6 game and then Haleigh Harper reached on an error that scored DesRochers to led 8-6 going into the bottom of the seventh.

All-Big 12 Freshman Team selection Lizzy Ludwig slammed the door shut and now Kansas will play Texas Friday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.

