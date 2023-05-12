K-State students receive awards for excellence in undergraduate research

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas State University students received Kirmser awards for excellence in undergraduate research.

K-State said the awards recognize the use of library resources to complete research for projects. The awards committee is made up of faculty from various disciplines. The awards committee recognized outstanding undergraduate research in topics ranging from prairie chickens to conspiracy theories.

Grand prize awards were given in individual freshman, individual non-freshman, and group categories. The individual prize winners received $1,500 each, and the group grand prize winners shared a $6,000 award. Honorable mentions each received $100.

The awards are made possible through a gift from the Philip and Jeune Kirmser estate.

The grand prize in the group research category was for the project “Declining Population Trends of the Lesser Prairie-Chicken in the Southern Great Plains,” for the biogeography class taught by Laura Moley, research assistant professor.

Kenzie Davis, sophomore in environmental science, Manhattan, grand prize in group research project.

Mikaela Jackson, senior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, Olathe, grand prize in group research project.

Madeline Willson, junior in mass communications, Overland Park, grand prize in group research project.

Sydney Tumberger, senior in biological systems engineering, natural resources and environmental science, Overland Park, grand prize in the individual non-freshman research category for her project, “Feasibility Study of Replacing Soy and Alfalfa Protein with Spirulina Protein to Develop a More Sustainable and Nutrient Rich Horse Feed,” completed for the Written Communications for Engineers class taught by Marcella Reekie, senior English instructor emerita.

Natalie Miller, senior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, Topeka, grand prize in group research project.

Catherine Torkelson, freshman in English and Spanish, Wichita, grand prize in the individual freshman research category for her project, “The Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories: A Case Study,” completed for an honors English class taught by Roger Friedmann, English instructor.

The following students received honorable mentions:

Audrey Poulsen, freshman in arts and sciences-open option, Andover, honorable mention in group research project; Loribeth Claro-Martinez, senior in psychology, Garden City, honorable mention in the individual non-freshman research category; Jessie Hovis, senior in anthropology, Leawood, honorable mention in group research project.

From Manhattan: Ashley Tummons, junior in social work, honorable mention in group research project; Meredith Comas, junior in social work, honorable mention in group research project; and Luke Carney, junior in fisheries, wildlife, conservation and environmental biology, honorable mention in group research project.

Quinlan Brown, junior in social work, Olathe, honorable mention in group research project; Mara Aberle, sophomore in English, Sabetha, honorable mention, individual freshman research project; and Reese Heasty, junior in social work, Wellington, honorable mention in group research project.

