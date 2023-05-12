Jayhawk Theatre shares excitement, thanks supporters after awarded $5 million grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Theatre has been awarded $5 million to improve its historic building, and theatre staff expressed their deep appreciation to local officials and leaders at a celebration.

On Thursday, May 11, Governor Laura Kelly announced that $30 million in SPRINT grant funds will go towards 18 Kansas projects, including $5 million to the Jayhawk Theatre in order to boost business and tourism.

SPRINT stands for State Park Revitalization & Investment in Notable Tourism. The idea behind the program is to assist Kansas tourist attractions such as museums, performing arts centers, event venues, etc., to bring more visitors to the Sunflower State and strengthen the state economy.

Now the theater has the proper funds for modern upgrades, development projects, and more to transform the historic building into a full-time entertainment center.

“The Jayhawk Theatre would not have made it through this rigorous grant process if we were not able to prove to the community that we are ready to get this done,” said Jayhawk Theatre Board president, Jeff Carson. “We wanted to get this done so we can open to the public as a full-time music, comedy, film, entertainment, rental venue. We still have a lot of work to do. The auditorium has almost no modern amenities, and the initial phase of the project can now get started. We will continue to meet with leaders and donors to tell our story and build the partnerships it is going to take to get this thing done.”

Theatre Board president, Jeff Carson, said now with the help of this grant, the theater can further commit to being a pillar in the community and an economic driver.

”We will be a cornerstone of future development for our downtown,” said Carson. “Attracting thousands of visitors, spending millions of dollars, generating tax revenues every year, and we hope to make a difference in attracting employees and corporations to Topeka.”

“The ripple effect of this grant will serve Kansans for generations to come,“ said Carson. “There are projects all over the state [that] will receive these funds that they so well deserve.”

Some of the other tourism grant recipients include:

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

Azura Amphitheater

Boot Hill Distillery

Children’s Mercy Park

Cosmosphere, Inc.

Discover O.P. - 8001 Santa Fe Drive

Etzanoa Visitor Museum & Immersion Center

Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks

Kansas State Fairgrounds - Capper and Fountain House Projects

Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum

Original Pony Express Home Station Inc.

Prairie Hill Vineyard LLC

The Brown Mansion

The Kansas African American Museum and Cultural Center

Wareham Wall (The Wareham Opera House)

Wichita Art Museum

Wilson Czech Opera House Corporation

Shawnee Co. Statehouse Delegation chair and Kansas Senator, Brenda Dietrich, spoke at the Jayhawk Theatre celebration, citing the theater’s beauty and its role in the Topeka community.

“We look at this theatre and not just see the history behind it but just the beauty of it and the fact that this is a tremendous asset for our community that we need to make sure that we highlight and this SPRINT grant -- which we are so excited that this theatre received that five million dollars from the SPRINT grant can help us do that,” said Sen. Dietrich. “Along with the passion and enthusiasm and energy that you see here from all the people that work so hard to make sure that we don’t forget this theatre.”

The campaign director, Joanne Morrell, told guests she heard the news about the grant from another person and could not contain her excitement.

“My heart was racing and pounding so much from excitement that I could hardly type and text and shake,” said Morrell. “It was an amazing afternoon, and so much work, dedication, and commitment went into making this happen.”

