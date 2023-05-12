I-70 crash leads to traffic jam

A car crash on I-70 has temporarily slowed traffic.
By Jerick Tafoya and Tori Whalen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was temporarily slowed down on I-70.

According to KanDrive.org, there is a crash on I-70 between US 75 and US 40. 13 NEWS is on the scene and found what appears to be a tractor-trailer with farm equipment towed in the back is stopped on the scene.

Officials closed down the eastbound lane on I-70 at the MacVicar Ave. exit to clear the scene, which drastically slowed traffic.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it comes.

