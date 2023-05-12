I-70 crash leads to traffic jam

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was temporarily slowed down on I-70.

According to KanDrive.org, there is a crash on I-70 between US 75 and US 40. 13 NEWS is on the scene and found what appears to be a tractor-trailer with farm equipment towed in the back is stopped on the scene.

Officials closed down the eastbound lane on I-70 at the MacVicar Ave. exit to clear the scene, which drastically slowed traffic.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it comes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.