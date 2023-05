TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden girls soccer defeated Tonganoxie to cap off the regular season with a 10-0 win on Senior Day on Thursday.

Briahna Barnett, Jill Lenherr, and Reese Huscher all tallied goals in the first half. The Wildcats added seven more in the second before the mercy rule ended things.

