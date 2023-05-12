Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms and drug paraphernalia following a narcotics search warrant.

Topeka Police Department indicated officers served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SE Adams St. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, firearms and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Topeka Police officers arrested four individuals, including Dakota Lehrbach, 28, Steven Thorne, 26, Kimber Jameson, 34, and Tieler Lay, 24. The four individuals were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Dakota Lehrbach:

Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent

Steven Thorne:

Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Kimber Jameson:

Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school

Tieler Lay:

Two arrest warrants

