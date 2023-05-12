Former 5-star Duke signee commits to Indiana, Kansas among finalists

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The roster overhaul continues for the Jayhawks after this miss out on a big target.

Mackenzie Mgbako originally committed to Duke back in November but decommitted back in April. Mgbako was also considering Kansas as his other choice.

NEWS: 2023 five-star Mackenzie Mgbako, a former Duke signee, tells me he’s committed to Indiana.



“I chose IU because I felt that Coach Woodson can put me in a position to expand and develop my game. The environment at Indiana is unmatched.”



The 6′8 forward is the 10th overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and was a former McDonald’s All-American.

