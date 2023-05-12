Former 5-star Duke signee commits to Indiana, Kansas among finalists

Gil St. Bernard's Mackenzie Mgbako #24 is seen against Simeon Academy during a high school...
Gil St. Bernard's Mackenzie Mgbako #24 is seen against Simeon Academy during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The roster overhaul continues for the Jayhawks after this miss out on a big target.

Mackenzie Mgbako originally committed to Duke back in November but decommitted back in April. Mgbako was also considering Kansas as his other choice.

The 6′8 forward is the 10th overall prospect in the Class of 2023 and was a former McDonald’s All-American.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Storms possible after 6PM
Friday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening storms
Kemble, Newton
Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs
Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate

Latest News

Emporia's Rebecca Snyder signing to play at Washburn
Washburn women’s basketball picks up recruit from Emporia
Washburn Tennis
Washburn women’s tennis keeps dancing
Kansas CF Shayna Espy celebrating the win over No. 8 Oklahoma State in Round 1 of the Big 12...
Kansas softball picks up first Big 12 Tournament win in over a decade
Washburn Rural ties with Seaman 0-0 on Senior Night
Washburn Rural and Seaman soccer tie on Junior Blues’ senior night