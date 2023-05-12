Flags to be lowered to honor those who keep the peace

Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff
Stock photo, U.S. flag at half-staff(MGN)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered at half-staff to pay tribute to peace officers.

Flags will be flown at half-staff throughout Kansas from sunup to sundown on Monday, May 15, to honor all peace officers for serving the nation, per Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order #20-30.

May 15 is known as Peace Officers Memorial Day. A day across the nation to pay tribute to all the peace officers who died or were disabled in the line of duty.

“On May 15, we honor the peace officers in our state who risk their lives daily to serve their communities,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Their dedication and sacrifices to protect Kansans are incredibly appreciated.”

To stay up-to-date on the latest flag orders, the Governor’s Office has a subscription service for residents to receive notifications on the Governor’s flag orders.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Storms possible after 6PM
Friday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening storms
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate
Kemble, Newton
Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs

Latest News

The Big Biscuit is rolling out new Spring menu items to delight guests.
The Big Biscuit introduces new Spring menu items
A two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to the hospital in Geary County.
Two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to hospital in Geary County
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
$39K BMW stolen from Manhattan rent-a-car found totaled
City of Topeka is closing the westbound lane of 17th St. near Washburn.
City of Topeka closes lane of 17th St. west of Washburn