Flags to be lowered to honor those who keep the peace

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered at half-staff to pay tribute to peace officers.

Flags will be flown at half-staff throughout Kansas from sunup to sundown on Monday, May 15, to honor all peace officers for serving the nation, per Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order #20-30.

May 15 is known as Peace Officers Memorial Day. A day across the nation to pay tribute to all the peace officers who died or were disabled in the line of duty.

“On May 15, we honor the peace officers in our state who risk their lives daily to serve their communities,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Their dedication and sacrifices to protect Kansans are incredibly appreciated.”

To stay up-to-date on the latest flag orders, the Governor’s Office has a subscription service for residents to receive notifications on the Governor’s flag orders.

