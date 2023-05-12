COVID-19 emergency ends, health officials say continue precautions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The national COVID-19 emergency declaration ended midnight Thursday night. However, health officials are still asking individuals to continue testing if symptomatic and to get vaccinated and boosted.

Craig Barnes, Division Manager with the Shawnee County Health Department, told 13 NEWS that there will not be any immediate changes to their testing and vaccine protocols, saying people should still take precautions in case someone is sick.

“Just because the emergency declaration has ended does not mean that COVID has completely gone away,” Barnes said. “The CDC is still encouraging individuals to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. They are encouraging individuals to get tested when they may be symptomatic to ensure that they may not potentially be transmitting COVID-19 to their susceptible family members, co-workers, or friends and neighbors.”

Barnes also told 13 NEWS that the health department’s testing and vaccine stations will continue to operate free of charge for consumers, as long as federal supply applies. The health department also has a testing station that tests for COVID-19 and the flu in the same sample.

A full list of testing sites can be found HERE.

Vaccine sites can be found HERE.

