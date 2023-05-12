City of Topeka closes lane of 17th St. west of Washburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City of Topeka is closing the westbound lane of 17th St. near Washburn.

City of Topeka announced Torgeson Electric will close the westbound lane of SW 17th St. west of Washburn for 100 ft. Westbound detour will use Washburn, 21st, and MacVicar. Eastbound will remain open.

City of Topeka said closure will last approximately one day, depending on weather.

