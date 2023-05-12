Chiefs 2023 schedule released

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The anticipation is over, Chiefs fans now can start planning for the 2023 season.

Here’s how the Chiefs schedule lines up:

Week 1: Detroit (Home) at 7:20 p.m.

Week 2: Jaguars (Away) at noon

Week 3: Bears (Home) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Jets (Away) at 7:20 p.m. - SNF

Week 5: Vikings (Away) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 6: Broncos (Home) at 7:15 - TNF

Week 7: Chargers (Home) at 3:25 pm.

Week 8: Broncos (Away) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 9: Miami in Germany at 8:30 a.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Eagles (Home) - MNF

Week 12: Raiders (Away) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 13: Packers (Away) at 7:20 p.m. - SNF

Week 14: Bills (Home) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 15: Patriots (Away) at 7:15 - MNF

Week 16: Raiders (Home) at noon (Christmas Day game)

Week 17: Bengals (Home) New Years Eve 3:25 p.m.

Week 18: Chargers (TBD)

With New Years Eve, Christmas Day, Kickoff night and Germany the Chiefs are slotted for nine prime-time games this season.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka

Latest News

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after a touchdown during the...
Chiefs to host Detroit Lions in season-opener
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) scores a touchdown against the...
Super Bowl rematch between Chiefs-Eagles set for Monday Night Football
Washburn men's tennis wins 2023 MIAA Tournament Championship, April 21, 2023.
Washburn men’s tennis falls at NCAA Nationals
Chiefs Christmas game
Chiefs to match up against Raiders for 2023 Christmas Day contest