Chiefs 2023 schedule released

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The anticipation is over, Chiefs fans now can start planning for the 2023 season.

Here’s how the Chiefs schedule lines up:

Pictured: your 2023 plans 📆 pic.twitter.com/Ne2ADJCtGA — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 12, 2023

Week 1: Detroit (Home) at 7:20 p.m.

Week 2: Jaguars (Away) at noon

Week 3: Bears (Home) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 4: Jets (Away) at 7:20 p.m. - SNF

Week 5: Vikings (Away) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 6: Broncos (Home) at 7:15 - TNF

Week 7: Chargers (Home) at 3:25 pm.

Week 8: Broncos (Away) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 9: Miami in Germany at 8:30 a.m.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Eagles (Home) - MNF

Week 12: Raiders (Away) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 13: Packers (Away) at 7:20 p.m. - SNF

Week 14: Bills (Home) at 3:25 p.m.

Week 15: Patriots (Away) at 7:15 - MNF

Week 16: Raiders (Home) at noon (Christmas Day game)

Week 17: Bengals (Home) New Years Eve 3:25 p.m.

Week 18: Chargers (TBD)

With New Years Eve, Christmas Day, Kickoff night and Germany the Chiefs are slotted for nine prime-time games this season.

