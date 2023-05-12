The Big Biscuit introduces new Spring menu items

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big Biscuit is rolling out new Spring menu items to delight guests.

The Big Biscuit announced on the heels of the successful Odd Fellow French Toast spicy-sweet sandwich LTO launch in late March, the growing breakfast and lunch restaurant treats diners to fresh, new dishes like French toast with fruits and whipped cream, chocolate chip pancakes with chocolate sauce, seven new toppings and two thirst-quenching seasonal beverages.

The Big Biscuit introduces the Southern Sunrise, which includes three thick-cut, hand-battered slices of French toast topped with bananas, strawberries and whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce.

The Big Biscuit said the Dark Side features two fluffy chocolate chip pancakes topped with whipped cream and drizzled with rich chocolate sauce.

The Big Biscuit said guests can level up any pancake, waffle, or French toast order as well as the signature Big Biscuit Bonut with one of seven new topping options, including vanilla icing, pecans, caramel, chocolate sauce, strawberries, and bananas or whipped cream. The toppings join a selection of seven crave-worthy toppings already on the menu.

Rounding out the 2023 Spring menu items includes two new cold beverages, Arnold Palmer, a 50/50 blend of lemonade and iced tea, and the Lemon-Limeonade, a combination of favorite seasonal flavors.

The Big Biscuit President Chad Offerdahl shared a comment about the new menu items.

“Freshly prepared, quality comfort food with value, served with top-notch hospitality in a familiar, hometown-feeling environment is the foundation of our casual breakfast and lunch dining experience,” said Offerdahl. “These menu items reflect what our guests crave — classic flavors with a creative twist, served in impossibly generous portions — and have been well-received. It’s our pleasure to introduce delectable and satisfying menu choices.”

The Big Biscuit said they will offer the new menu items through June.

The Big Biscuit launched in 2000 with a business model focusing on sustainable growth and a dynamic brand that appeals to guests through generous portions of freshly prepared and familiar comfort food. Each restaurant is staffed with enthusiastic team members who thrive on delivering consistent, high-quality service in a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

“Our goal is not to complicate things — we do what we do best, and everyone finds something they love at The Big Biscuit,” Offerdahl said.

The Big Biscuit said popular menu items at restaurant include biscuits and gravy, pancakes, omelets, scram-bowls, 24-hour brined and hand-breaded chicken dishes, half-pound fresh beef burgers, salads, and a line of specialty iced and hot coffees.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.