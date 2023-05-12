Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car

Latest News

Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
Mission Valley baseball swiping away records
Mission Valley baseball swiping away records
High School girls soccer
Washburn Rural and Seaman soccer tie on Junior Blues’ senior night
Cotton O'Neil Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is hosting a sports physical clinic on May 13.
Sports physicals valuable tool to keep young athletes in the game