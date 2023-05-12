$39K BMW stolen from Manhattan rent-a-car found totaled

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department reports a stolen vehicle worth nearly $40,000 was found in another state totaled.

RCPD officials say a theft report was filed around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. The victim listed on the report is Enterprise Leasing, located at the Manhattan Regional Airport.

The rent-a-car business reports an unknown person stole a grey 2021 BMW X2. Enterprise Leasing said the car is worth approximately $39,000.

Riley Co. Police announced that the BMW was reported found by police officials in Lawrenceville, Georgia, around 4 p.m. on Thursday, but officials described the vehicle as totaled.

RCPD says anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Riley Co. Crime Stoppers HERE. Officials also indicated that submitting a tip could help you qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

