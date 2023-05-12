$39K BMW stolen from Manhattan rent-a-car found totaled

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department reports a stolen vehicle worth nearly $40,000 was found in another state totaled.

RCPD officials say a theft report was filed around 8 a.m. on Thursday, May 11 in the 5500 block of Fort Riley Blvd. The victim listed on the report is Enterprise Leasing, located at the Manhattan Regional Airport.

The rent-a-car business reports an unknown person stole a grey 2021 BMW X2. Enterprise Leasing said the car is worth approximately $39,000.

Riley Co. Police announced that the BMW was reported found by police officials in Lawrenceville, Georgia, around 4 p.m. on Thursday, but officials described the vehicle as totaled.

RCPD says anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Riley Co. Crime Stoppers HERE. Officials also indicated that submitting a tip could help you qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that was reported early Thursday near S.E. 20th and...
Police investigate shooting early Thursday in East Topeka
Storms possible after 6PM
Friday Forecast: Warm and breezy with evening storms
Four Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms...
Four arrested for meth, marijuana, firearms in SE Topeka
Kansas Highway Patrol
Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate
Kemble, Newton
Attempt to unload stolen bike leads to discovery of sawed-off shotgun, drugs

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to the hospital in Geary County.
Two-vehicle crash sends Texas man to hospital in Geary County
City of Topeka is closing the westbound lane of 17th St. near Washburn.
City of Topeka closes lane of 17th St. west of Washburn
Storms possible after 6PM
Scattered storms possible Friday evening
Mission Valley baseball swiping away records
Mission Valley baseball swiping away records