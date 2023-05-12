10 K-State students selected as sales team members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 10 Kansas State University students have been selected as members of the K-State Sales Team in the College of Business Administration.

K-State announced 18 students participated in tryouts consisting of four rounds of competition to complete for student merit awards and interview for a spot on the K-State Sales Team.

K-State Sales Team Coach Kellie Jackson shared a comment about the new members of the sales team.

“This year, our 10-member team brings lots of driven, hard-working, and talented students who are eager to continually develop their sales skills,” said Kellie Jackson, K-State Sales Team coach. “I look forward to watching the students continuously improve as they compete against other top-ranked sales programs across the nation.”

The team is sponsored by Ninja Selling, a corporate partner. The team will begin traveling in the fall and participate in up to eight regional and national sales competitions hosted by universities from across the nation throughout the academic year.

The K-State Sales Team has been named one of the top sales programs in the country for 12 years by the Sales Education Foundation. The team consists of students who are enrolled in the certificate or major in professional strategic selling.

The following students were selected as members of the K-State Sales Team for the 2023-2024 academic year:

Blaine Kramer, senior in professional strategic selling, Atchison

Halle Hartner, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Belleville

Hunter Hartner, junior in professional strategic selling and marketing, Belleville

Simon Lee, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Clay Center

Taylor Moorman, junior in professional strategic selling, Emporia

Jack McGuire, junior in professional strategic selling and business economics, Shawnee

Adam Ramirez, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Shawnee

James Neis, sophomore in professional strategic selling, Topeka

Bryce Disberger, freshman in finance, Wamego

Halle Zwetow, senior in professional strategic selling and marketing, Wichita

Visit the website to learn more information on the K-State Sales Team, or contact Kellie Jackson at kelliejackson@ksu.edu.

