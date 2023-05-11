Worlds of Fun sets Memorial Day weekend opening for newest roller coaster

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Memorial Day weekend is slated to be chock-full of opening attractions at Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun.

On Thursday, May 11, officials with Worlds of Fun announced important dates to highlight the grand opening of the anticipated Zambezi Zinger roller coaster.

The park said the First Rider Expedition to benefit the Big Slick is scheduled on Thursday, May 25, in which 32 lucky riders were drawn from a pool of nearly 1,000 entrants and contacted at the beginning of April. They will be the first in the public to ride the attraction.

Later that day, the park officials said it will also host an exclusive Season Passholder Preview experience between 6 and 10 p.m. Passholders will have their chance to ride the new coaster before it opens to the general public. Most other attractions in the park will also be in operation, including fan favorites the Mamaba and Patriot.

Then, on Friday, when the park opens at 11 a.m., officials said the Zambezi Zinger will open its gates to the general public.

The steel-wood hybrid coaster designed by Great Coasters International features two groundbreaking pieces of equipment - dynamic Infinity Flyer trains from Skyline Attractions and GCI Titan Track. The new coaster will take guests on a journey, dropping from an iconic spiral lift hill into a low-to-the-ground track that speeds through the trees and terrain of the African Serengeti.

Park officials also noted that Oceans of Fun also opens to the public on Saturday, May 27.

