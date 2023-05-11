Wednesday’s Child - John and Luke

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - How about doubling your fun with our Wednesday’s Children this week?! Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to a couple of brothers who want their small family to join a larger, adoptive one.

Brotherly love is a special bond, and that’s exactly what these two boys share. Meet Luke and John.

Luke is the older brother – he’s 10 and very thoughtful, funny and smart. He loves to read, play soccer and basketball, go bowling and practice karate. He’d like to be a youtuber when he grows up.

The younger brother is John, who’s 9. John is also caring, thoughtful and funny. He likes to watch movies like home alone, when he needs a good laugh. He also enjoys karate, soccer, basketball and doing math.

When John grows up, he wants to work for the CIA because, he says, he’s strong. Stronger still is the connection between these two… and their need to find a forever home. Both want to be adopted by a family who will keep them together, care for them, and love them no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

