Washburn University offers new scholarships for Shawnee Co. high schoolers, free tuition for some

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University hopes to remove financial barriers to higher education for Shawnee Co. students.

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss two new programs the school announced last week.

The Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship makes all Shawnee Co. secondary graduates eligible for a $1,000 scholarship per year for four years, or $750 per year at Washburn Tech.

The Washburn Shawnee County Promise Scholarship will qualifying Shawnee Co. secondary graduates to attend Washburn University tuition-free. The program will apply to families who qualify for the Pell Grant or whose annual household income is less than $75,000.

Watch the interview to hear Dr. Mazachek explain what led to the program, and also her thoughts looking ahead to her first commencement programs as Washburn’s president.

