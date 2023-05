TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 18 Washburn men’s tennis capped off its season in the NCAA Round of 16 with a 4-2 loss to No. 11 Wayne State on Thursday in Orlando, FL.

The Ichabods wrap things up with a 17-8 record. This marked the fifth time in program history that they reached the NCAA National Championships.

