Two Kansas Department of Commerce employees awarded Employees of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas Department of Commerce employees were awarded Employees of the Year.

Kansas Department of Commerce said Marla Canfield and Jaicey Gillum received Employee of the Year awards for 2022.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland shared a comment about Canfield’s and Gillum’s accomplishments.

“Having talented and dedicated employees on our staff at Commerce is essential to our growth and prosperity as an agency and a state,” Lieutenant Governor Toland said. “Marla and Jaicey are both superstars who come to work each day ready to tackle any challenges in front of them. I congratulate both Marla Canfield and Jaicey Gillum on being named 2022 Employee of the Year and thank them for their tireless efforts to serve and support the businesses and people of Kansas.”

Canfield has worked for Commerce for nine years with a total of 11 years with the State of Kansas. She began as a program consultant for registered apprenticeships and currently serves as the In-State Business Development Project Manager for the 14 counties in the South Central region of the state. Commerce said her professionalism and supportive service extend to all areas of her work at Commerce. Canfield enjoys working with the many talented people who challenge her to be the best and think outside the box. She is thankful for community partners who support Commerce’s work and partner with the agency to bring programs and services to Kansas communities.

Canfield shared a comment about the award and her experience working at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“I love working within the region and being part of the growth and development of communities and companies. It is always amazing to see how much the products made in Kansas impact everyday lives,” Canfield said. “I would like to thank my teammates and partners at Commerce, along with Governor Kelly and Lieutenant Governor Toland for their leadership in supporting Kansas communities and companies. It is a privilege to work under great leadership who have such a strong commitment to Kansans.”

Gillum is a program manager for the Office of Rural Prosperity. She joined the Commerce team in 2022. Prior to Commerce, she worked as the Executive Director for Academic Outreach at Independence Community College. Commerce said Gillum’s skills in marketing have helped to maintain and grow a network of rural thinkers and doers through social media and newsletters. She has also be instrumental with the administration of both the Historic Economic Asset Lifeline and the Strategic Economic Expansion and Development grant programs. Commerce said she has been recognized by her team for her willingness to approach new challenges as opportunities to provide creative solutions to help communities thrive and overcome hardships.

Gillum shared a comment about working with the team at Kansas Department of Commerce.

“I work with an awesome team that supports each other, works through issues together, and are an overall powerhouse for rural Kansas. I love seeing our team use our strengths to do awesome things for the state,” Gillum said. “I am so thankful to have been chosen as Employee of the Year. I’m excited to further grow with Commerce and see visions come to life in our office, the department, and the state as a whole!”

