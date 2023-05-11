Trooper, driver hospitalized after truck swipes patrol vehicle on Kansas interstate

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper and a driver from Wyoming were both hospitalized after a truck swiped a patrol vehicle along a Kansas interstate.

Following a plea for drivers to slow down and get over for emergency vehicles on Kansas roadways, the Kansas Highway Patrol released details about an incident in which a Trooper was hit by a passing truck.

Officials said a 2021 Dodge Durango KHP patrol vehicle driven by Trooper Steven Sneath, 64, of Geneseo, had been legally stopped along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 70 near the I-135 junction.

As Trooper Sneath assisted another driver, his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights were activated.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Robert Roswell, 61, of Rock Springs, Wyo., had also been headed west when the truck veered off the road and onto the shoulder.

Officials said Roswell’s truck hit the rear end of the patrol vehicle.

KHP noted that Roswell and Sneath were both taken to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

