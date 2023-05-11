Topeka Zoo rounds out orangutan family with new member

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Bornean orangutan has arrived in the Capital City to round out the Zoo’s orangutan family.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, May 11, that a Bornean orangutan, Kali, from the Kansas City Zoo has arrived in the Capital City. Kansas City zookeeper Amy M. is currently at the Topeka Zoo to help with Kali’s arrival.

“We are excited to have Kali join our group,” said Zookeeper Beckee Niemackl. “We already know that Kali is exceptionally bright. She’s a bit of a firecracker and loves interacting with other orangutans and staff. We hope that seeing Kali and the other orangutans will encourage guests to become more active in what they can do to protect their natural habitat.”

The Zoo said Kali had a relatively rough start as when she was born, her mother, TK, was unable to care for her so Kali was raised by human caregivers for her first four months. Another female, Jill, was trained to take over for TK as a surrogate mother and the pair adapted quickly.

“Sometimes animals are moved to different zoos to support group dynamics or make space for animals at other facilities,” said CEO Brendan Wiley. “While there is no current breeding recommendation for Kali, both she and Bumi can learn important child-rearing behaviors from Rudi and Mawas. There’s always the chance that they will be an important part of establishing future generations.”

Officials noted that Kali continues the quarantine procedure. As orangutans are primates, they said humans have a greater risk of transferring illnesses to them.

According to the Zoo, Kali is a 14-year-old female and she will join the existing family group composed of dominant male Mawas, 34, female Rudi, 37, juvenile male Bumi, 10, and female infant Udara who turned one on May 7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.