Topeka Zoo rounds out orangutan family with new member

FILE - Mawas is an orangutan at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo recently partnered with Stormont Vail...
FILE - Mawas is an orangutan at the Topeka Zoo. The zoo recently partnered with Stormont Vail to get him a CT scan to ensure his heart is healthy.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Bornean orangutan has arrived in the Capital City to round out the Zoo’s orangutan family.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center announced on Thursday, May 11, that a Bornean orangutan, Kali, from the Kansas City Zoo has arrived in the Capital City. Kansas City zookeeper Amy M. is currently at the Topeka Zoo to help with Kali’s arrival.

“We are excited to have Kali join our group,” said Zookeeper Beckee Niemackl. “We already know that Kali is exceptionally bright. She’s a bit of a firecracker and loves interacting with other orangutans and staff. We hope that seeing Kali and the other orangutans will encourage guests to become more active in what they can do to protect their natural habitat.”

The Zoo said Kali had a relatively rough start as when she was born, her mother, TK, was unable to care for her so Kali was raised by human caregivers for her first four months. Another female, Jill, was trained to take over for TK as a surrogate mother and the pair adapted quickly.

“Sometimes animals are moved to different zoos to support group dynamics or make space for animals at other facilities,” said CEO Brendan Wiley. “While there is no current breeding recommendation for Kali, both she and Bumi can learn important child-rearing behaviors from Rudi and Mawas. There’s always the chance that they will be an important part of establishing future generations.”

Officials noted that Kali continues the quarantine procedure. As orangutans are primates, they said humans have a greater risk of transferring illnesses to them.

According to the Zoo, Kali is a 14-year-old female and she will join the existing family group composed of dominant male Mawas, 34, female Rudi, 37, juvenile male Bumi, 10, and female infant Udara who turned one on May 7.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellen McClure
Hit-and-run crash leads to woman’s arrest after alleged DUI, child abandonment
Topeka Police Department is investigating a call from the hospital about a two-year-old with...
Topeka Police notified after two-year-old brought to hospital with burns
Wood was arrested for a felony warrant, as well as interference with law enforcement,...
Man arrested after Topeka chase in stolen car
Justice Cox
Murder charges filed against man accused of killing another in Christmas crash
Crews were responding to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just...
Man taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash on I-70 in Topeka

Latest News

FILE
KU Medical, Law Schools rank among best in the nation according to new report
Aquisha Livingston
Emporia nurse honored for compassion during National Nurses Week
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Legislation to add greater transparency to classification processes introduced
Hannah Wilson
Inmate facing agg. battery charges could face more after escape attempt